Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Price

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a C$64.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$66.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.23.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.7 %

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$60.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.25. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$45.39 and a 52-week high of C$65.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.94, for a total transaction of C$66,293.64. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

