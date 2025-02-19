Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 42,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 240,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

REXR opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $53.88.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 138.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

