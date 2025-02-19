Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $31,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 308.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

LECO stock opened at $216.81 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.51 and a 52-week high of $261.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.54. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.60.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

