Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of Duolingo worth $34,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 164.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $441.39 on Wednesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $441.77. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.03.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.55, for a total value of $1,399,687.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,837,054.30. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 41,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.29, for a total transaction of $14,210,170.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,624 shares of company stock valued at $98,478,298. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.55.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

