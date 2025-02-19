Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ITT were worth $31,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 252.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ITT by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 46.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,320 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at $105,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $149.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.01 and a 1-year high of $161.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.32.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.351 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ITT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

View Our Latest Report on ITT

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.