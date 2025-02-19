Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of nVent Electric worth $30,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 22.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,020,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,031,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,522,000 after purchasing an additional 42,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,894,000 after buying an additional 29,794 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,441,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,492,000 after buying an additional 466,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in nVent Electric by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,254,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,411,000 after buying an additional 813,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $524,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,200. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NVT opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.13. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $56.44 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.26.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

