Rhumbline Advisers Buys 13,424 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,113,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Baxter International worth $32,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $38,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.08, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 340.00%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

