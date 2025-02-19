Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,148 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 424,648 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $35,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,514 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,684 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PFGC opened at $86.59 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.67.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,809,386.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,026,387.04. The trade was a 9.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

