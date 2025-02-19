Rhumbline Advisers Buys 222 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Lamar Advertising worth $32,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LAMR. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $132.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.51. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $106.43 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.19.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

