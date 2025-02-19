Rhumbline Advisers Buys 293 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $31,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,940. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,216,936.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,191.57. This trade represents a 90.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,235 shares of company stock worth $3,618,954. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 1.7 %

KNSL opened at $441.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $458.10 and a 200 day moving average of $465.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.12 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

