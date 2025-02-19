Rhumbline Advisers Buys 331 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chemed were worth $30,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 78.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Chemed by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins acquired 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,678 shares in the company, valued at $871,721. This represents a 9.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $1,145,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,270,755.95. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $549.97 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $512.12 and a 52 week high of $654.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.40.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.11%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

