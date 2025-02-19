Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Markel Group were worth $29,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,173,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3,729.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Markel Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 156,757.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,872.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,784.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,666.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,417.65 and a 1-year high of $2,063.68.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 97.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,685.17.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

