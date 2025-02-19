Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in IDEX were worth $33,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in IDEX by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,017,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,356,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,830,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,339,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,223,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,479,000 after purchasing an additional 273,460 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in IDEX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,177,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

IDEX Trading Up 0.6 %

IEX opened at $196.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $246.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.46 and a 200-day moving average of $211.59.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.