Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,671 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of FirstEnergy worth $37,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,198,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,346,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,057,000 after purchasing an additional 171,955 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.79. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.68%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

