Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lennox International were worth $38,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,645,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lennox International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Lennox International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 26.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 469.6% in the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 21,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.52, for a total value of $337,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,038.72. This represents a 5.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LII has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $617.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lennox International from $674.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $606.00.

Lennox International Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $636.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $625.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $611.32. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.74 and a 1 year high of $682.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 126.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Stories

