Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $30,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 151,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,782,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,832,000 after acquiring an additional 146,237 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $123.01 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.97 and a 12-month high of $150.19. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.76.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

