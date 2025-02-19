Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Saia were worth $34,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 319.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Saia by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 63.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Saia from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.41.

In other news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,200. The trade was a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. The trade was a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,693,318. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

SAIA opened at $504.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.90 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.97.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

