Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $36,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 665,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 362,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,336,000 after buying an additional 32,704 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,222,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 89,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.78. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,924. This represents a 24.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $80,474.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,257.54. The trade was a 8.50 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMH. Scotiabank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

