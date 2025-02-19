Rhumbline Advisers Has $29.89 Million Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,846 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of F5 worth $29,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 24.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $90,090,000 after buying an additional 81,005 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in F5 by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 194,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,991,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in F5 by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,536 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in F5 by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Price Performance

F5 stock opened at $307.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.01. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network technology company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total transaction of $1,969,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,836,915.82. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total transaction of $221,639.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,876.50. The trade was a 29.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,455,057 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on F5

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.