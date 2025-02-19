Rhumbline Advisers Has $30.65 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Jabil were worth $30,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Jabil by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Jabil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JBL opened at $169.43 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $174.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.07%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $3,026,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,021,040.40. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.