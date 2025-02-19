Rhumbline Advisers Has $31.44 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Clean Harbors worth $31,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 12.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,319,000 after acquiring an additional 187,140 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,451,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100,394 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,258,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 85,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,639,000 after buying an additional 42,555 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,313,000 after buying an additional 39,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $224,987.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,507,703.26. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $73,624.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,503.04. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,477 shares of company stock worth $374,091 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CLH opened at $226.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.02 and a 52-week high of $267.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.02 and its 200-day moving average is $242.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.44.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

