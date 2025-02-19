Rhumbline Advisers Has $33.89 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,532 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Pinterest worth $33,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Pinterest by 8.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,540,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,855,000 after purchasing an additional 119,367 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pinterest by 4.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 32,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,252,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,669,000 after purchasing an additional 87,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 404,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 68,096 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $365,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,105.22. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $35,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,338.28. This represents a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,007 shares of company stock worth $554,942 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

