Rhumbline Advisers Has $36.56 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 556,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $36,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 28,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.63 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

