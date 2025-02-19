Rhumbline Advisers Has $37.27 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Insulet were worth $37,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 84.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 633.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Insulet by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.13.

In related news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,129.46. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $280.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $160.19 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

