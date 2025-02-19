Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CubeSmart were worth $31,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 32.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 158,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 13.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 36,919 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $628,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.73.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $55.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 117.51%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

