Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,454 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $29,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,228,000 after buying an additional 114,085 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,191,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,492,000 after buying an additional 19,542 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 226,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 123,836 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 6.48. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OHI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

