Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,484,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Horizon were worth $29,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in First Horizon by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE FHN opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $22.44.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Horizon from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,323,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,330,980.53. The trade was a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

