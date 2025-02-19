Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 662,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of W. P. Carey worth $36,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2,374.1% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 962.5% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC stock opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $64.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 168.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. Barclays decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

