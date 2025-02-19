Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $34,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Omnicom Group by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 84.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $83.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.44. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.