Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Texas Roadhouse worth $35,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 373.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $177.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.04. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.82 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,600. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXRH

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.