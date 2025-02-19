Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,003 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,805 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $36,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $234.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.51 and its 200 day moving average is $218.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.31 and a 1-year high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,746.96. This represents a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456 over the last 90 days. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

