Rhumbline Advisers Sells 18,035 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,035 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $36,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,187,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,685 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,085,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $637,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,809,000 after buying an additional 388,692 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,577,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,986,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 963,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,791,000 after buying an additional 644,261 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Landers sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,401.60. This trade represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,305,467. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,631 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,459 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

NTRS opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $114.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day moving average is $99.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

