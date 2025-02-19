Rhumbline Advisers Sells 20,105 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,105 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of CF Industries worth $29,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $109,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CF Industries by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 9.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 693,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,483,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,670. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $635,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,314.58. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,425. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries stock opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $98.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average of $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

