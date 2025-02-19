Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,017 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of FactSet Research Systems worth $37,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,467,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 120,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,653,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.23.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $459.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.79 and its 200 day moving average is $458.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

