Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,446 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Skyworks Solutions worth $31,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.3% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.55. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 85.89%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

