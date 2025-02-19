Rhumbline Advisers Sells 35,578 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,939 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 35,578 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Las Vegas Sands worth $33,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 82.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 499,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,163,000 after buying an additional 225,510 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.1% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $56.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 43.76% and a net margin of 12.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $3,191,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.