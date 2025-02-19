Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,367 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of LPL Financial worth $33,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPLA. Barclays upped their price target on LPL Financial from $389.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.17.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

LPLA stock opened at $379.99 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $381.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total value of $10,507,633.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,907.82. The trade was a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total transaction of $101,241.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,204.80. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

