Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,623 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $29,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 532.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics Stock Up 2.4 %
Steel Dynamics stock opened at $139.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.61. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.60 and a 1-year high of $155.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $3,184,810.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $16,448,593.80. This represents a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.22.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
