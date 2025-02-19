Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,715 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Leidos worth $30,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Leidos from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.27.

Leidos Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $131.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.23. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.76 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

