Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,931 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Trimble worth $32,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Trimble by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. Wolfe Research raised Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Trimble Stock Up 1.1 %

Trimble stock opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $77.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average of $66.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $235,985.75. This trade represents a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.