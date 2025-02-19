Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $32,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 72,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,658 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 38,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.44.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.72 and its 200 day moving average is $118.45. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.36 and a 52 week high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

