Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 56,583,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 77,452,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.14.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

