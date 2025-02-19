Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 56,583,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 77,452,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.14.
Rockfire Resources Company Profile
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rockfire Resources
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.