Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 56,583,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 77,452,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Trading Down 4.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.
About Rockfire Resources
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
