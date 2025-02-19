Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 135,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 49,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rokmaster Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.

About Rokmaster Resources

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

