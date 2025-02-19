Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,242,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Ryder System Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $170.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.29. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.88 and a 1-year high of $171.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

