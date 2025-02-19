Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Given New $10.50 Price Target at DA Davidson

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBH. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

SBH opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $955.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $14.79.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sally Beauty

In other news, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $62,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,433.05. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $195,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at $614,825.19. This represents a 24.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 40,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 58,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

