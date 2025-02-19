Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $32,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $205,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,234. The trade was a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,310,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,345.60. The trade was a 31.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.77.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.15 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.07.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

