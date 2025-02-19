Savant Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 9,738 IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in IMAX by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of IMAX by 78,333.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in IMAX by 23.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
IMAX Stock Performance
Shares of IMAX stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at IMAX
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.
Check Out Our Latest Report on IMAX
About IMAX
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
Read More
