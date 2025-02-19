Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Aegon in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Aegon in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Aegon in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Aegon by 22.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Aegon Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24. Aegon Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

